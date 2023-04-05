SDTA Awards: KOD receives his Supreme African Fashionpreneur plaque

Fashion of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: Zino Lexili Ogazi, Contributor

Ghanaian astute fashion designer, broadcaster, style icon, Master of Ceremonies, media expert, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the clothing line "Nineteen 57” and the founder of Ghana’s topmost fashion show ‘Rhythms on Da Runway’, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), is a 360° creative that has been able to establish himself as a multifaceted figure in the course of his career.



He has been able to spread his unmistakable aesthetics in various sectors, wearing different hats and picking up one success after another. He has also worked in bottom-up positions at UK fashion brands, such as Ted Baker and Paul Smith.



The fashionpreneur award recognizes and celebrates the achievements of an outstanding fashionpreneur, who merits this special recognition, owing to his or her supreme contributions of service in the field of fashion, as their business is always wrapped around the fashion arena.



Therefore, a fashionpreneur recognized by SDTA Awards is a male or female, who gracefully mixes fashion and entrepreneurship to build their empire in the fashion industry and consistently makes great moves, and has given a significant contribution to the fashion system, from design to sales, business, art, and sustainability.



So, on the occasion of the 2nd edition of the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, KOD was awarded the first-ever Supreme African Fashionpreneur of the Year, for his contribution to the fashion industry.



The award was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on the 22nd of December 2022. However, KOD’s award was just recently presented to him by the Vice Chairman of SDTA Awards; Eric Michael Ogazi, and the Chairperson of SDTA Awards; Zino lexili Ogazi, because KOD was indisposed and couldn’t attend the awards gala.



“It’s an honour to be part of the honorees for this prestigious award. Thank you for the recognition. May the orange economy blossom in Africa, thank you,” said KOD.



“Mr KOD is an amazing and inspirational fashion entrepreneur who is also a living example for younger or newbie fashionpreneurs because of his success story.



“He jumps at every opportunity that comes his way and uses his incredible business acumen to make it a success, so, congratulations to him for making an impact,” said the young chairperson of SDTA Awards, Zino lexili Ogazi.



“We admire his foresight in his fashion business, he succeeded. He got awarded. I am honored to congratulate him on his success, and best wishes to him,” said the young chairman of SDTA Awards, Eric Michael Ogazi.



About Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards



The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS for the initials) is the first prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to celebrate and honour the supremacy and dynamism of both African and international creatives & talents in the creative or entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts and Entertainment sector exceptionally.



SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on all aspects of life to celebrate and honour personalities from around the globe with long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative contributions.



SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. SDTA Awards (Gala) provides a comprehensive, red-carpet Awards experience within a high-value networking and opportunity environment for industry professionals & Rookies.