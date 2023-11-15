SDK descends on Attorney General, FDA over decision to ban celebrities from advertising for alcoholic brands

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The Supreme Court of Ghana is scheduled to hear the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) celebrity ban suit on advertising of alcoholic beverages, today, November 15, 2023.



Ghanaian comedian, Sadik Sulley, popularly known as SDK has descended on the Attorney General and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) over its decision to ban celebrities from advertising for alcohol in the country.



According to him, he does not see the need for such action to be taken against celebrities who have the right to advertise with any brand they deem fit to generate some revenue for their upkeep.



The comedian questioned why the FDA and the Attorney General would bar celebrities from such advertisements while American musician, Drake gets to advertise his alcoholic drinks in the country.



“Good one,I will try my best to be there……I don’t know why you will ban influencers and celebs not to advertise for alcohol brands but Drake gets to advertise his drinks here in Ghana….” He wrote on his X page.



Background



Artiste manager of Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Skrewfaze, Mark Darlington Osae, took the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to court over the prohibition on celebrities from advertising for alcoholic brands.



It can be recalled that the FDA barred celebrities from promoting alcoholic beverages to ensure that children were not misled by celebrities into thinking alcohol was good.



On November 11, 2022, Mark Darlington Osae, issued a writ of summons, saying the FDA’s 2015 guidelines are biased against the creative arts industry.



“No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising, is inconsistent with and in contravention of articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.



“Articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution guarantee quality before the law and prohibit discrimination against persons on grounds of social or economic status, occupation, among others, and consequently null, void, and unenforceable," the FDA guidelines read.



Before this suit, some entertainers, including Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, Brother Sammy, Kuami Eugene, and Camidoh, had spoken against the law and petitioned for guidelines to be revoked.



Good one,I will try my best to be there……I don’t know why you will ban influencers and celebs not to advertise for alcohol brand but Drake gets to advertise his drinks here in Ghana…. https://t.co/xJSZgtNwNO — SDK (@sdkdele) November 14, 2023

