Ruth Kadiri slams colleague, Eddie Watson; exposes their private chat

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has publicly criticized her friend and colleague actor Eddie Watson for trying to control her.



She revealed their private conversation on her Instagram page and firmly warned him to stop trying to control her.



Eddie had suggested she change her WhatsApp Display Picture (DP) in the chat since it appeared ominous.



The mother of two was a little irritated, and she made it apparent that he doesn't have much power over her choices.



The 35-year-old actress threatened to block him on the chat app because she believed he had the ability to influence her decisions that way.



Ruth admonished him against meddling in her private matters and posted about their conversation on her official Instagram account.



Ruth, who was clearly joking as the duo is known for insulting each other on social media, wrote, “Somebody should just warn this EDDIE!!! Coming to my personal space to tell me what to do! Who you???? no problem @eddiewatsonjr RUDE GOAT”





Read some comments hereeddiewatson: "Great work! Love it! So there’s no privacy with you again abi? You’re close to being BLOCKED"emmanuel_friday_20: "U go explain tired cus no evidence"ebis_clothchannel: "He's just checking up on you, and there's the best way he can do it."_amaris.aa: "Shebi he wan collect"zinowhitesglow: "Put mouth u are at ur own risk"dequeenxy: "Let our producer breathe oooo"