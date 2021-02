Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Rufftown Records to release late Ebony Reigns’ song featuring Wendy Shay

John 8:7 is an inspirational song

Rufftown Records has set Friday, 19 February 2021 for the posthumous release of late Ebony Reigns’ song.



The single, titled John 8:7, features another Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay.



The Rufftown Records CEO, Ricky Nana Agyeman popularly known as Bullet, made the announcement via social media on the occasion of what would have been the late ‘Kupe’ hitmaker’s 24th birthday today.



To mark the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year’s birthday, Bullet penned down a heartwarming message.



