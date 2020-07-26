Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Ruff N Smooth is dead and buried – Ahkan

Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame has revealed that working together with Bullet as a group is not part of his plans now.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Adwoa on Atinka TV’s ‘Entertainment City’ show which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Ahkan said his concentration is currently on his solo projects.



Ahkan reiterated that he built his brand from scratch after they went on their separate ways so he cannot leave what he is doing now to work as a group with Bullet.



According to him, no amount of money can influence him to rescind his decision.



Currently, Ahkan divulged he is working on new projects with his team and record label.



He, however, added that if he is to work on a project with Bullet, it would depend on the timing and how busy both of them are.



While Ahkan is busily trying to make an incursion in the Ghanaian music scene as a solo artiste, Bullet is also working on his Rufftown Records label.





