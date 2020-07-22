Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: GH Base

Rudeboy sympathises with Shatta Bandle following his father’s demise

Shatta Bandle (L) and Rudeboy

A few hours ago, we reported that Shatta Bandle had lost his dad as he shared the sad news online for his fans to know how sad things will be turning out for him going forward.



He is someone who is known for flaunting his dad on social media and for that matter, we could say that he used to be best friends with his dad.



Upon posting the sad news on WhatsApp and his other social media pages, Rudeboy of P-Square fame sympathised with him on WhatsApp.



He also posted a photo of Bandle on his Instagram story, wishing him his condolence.



Shatta Bandle and Rudeboy became best of friends after Bandle featured in the former’s Audio Money music Video.



Shatta Bandle’s appearance in the video also helped the video garner several views on Youtube a few moments after its release.



Rudeboy wrote



“OMG…sorry bro, take heart sorry for the loss. God will give you strength.”



The whole team at GhBase.com sympathises with our one and only billionaire Shatta Bandle.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.