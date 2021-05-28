Royalties from GHAMRO are very disappointing – Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Adult music’ hitmaker, Kwabena Kwabena, has expressed grave disappointment and dissatisfaction about how the Ghana Musicians Rights Organization (GHAMRO) is carrying out their duties.



The GHAMRO is the body that represents the rights of music copyright holders and is responsible for collecting royalties for artistes whenever their songs are played, however, a lot of artistes have complained that they have never received a pesewa from the agency since they started music.



Kwabena Kwabena admitted to Dr. Cann on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After Dryve show that sometime back. he used to receive money from GHAMRO as payment for royalties but that money was never anything to brag or be happy about.



Questioned on whether he thinks Rex Omar should be removed as Chairman of the agency, he said, “We all saw how Rex was championing change and we thought things would get better when we vote him into power but unfortunately, we were wrong. My prayer now is that we find someone who actually cares about us to head GHAMRO”.



Kwabena continued, “These are intellectual properties and royalties that are due whoever created them so it’s not negotiable. Also, if we the creatives cannot fight for our rights, then no one will”.



The singer noted that this is very disappointing because they voted into power people that they had faith in to make things better and they have been let down.



“Rex is quite experienced and exposed so I am surprised that as at now, no radio station logs songs and there’s no software to check that, he concluded.