Roverman Productions presents ‘I Like What You Like’

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: Roverman Productions

Uncle Ebo Whyte and his team at Roverman Productions are ready with another exciting play: I Like What You Like.



“Ever since Kwesi fell from grace, Iris, his wife has had to take up the cost of running the home. But an unexpected announcement turns Kwesi’s dreadful morning into a very exciting one and sets him on an adventure he is not ready for. Now imagine her frustration when wealth comes knocking, and he is taking his time to answer the door. How will he be able to handle the stress and pressures of gold unseen?”



‘I Like What You Like’ is a test of integrity, faith, love, and honour.



The play comes on at the National Theatre, Accra from 7th to 16th July as follows:



Fridays at 7pm (one show only);



Saturdays at 4 and 8pm (two shows only); and



Sundays at 1pm, 4pm and 8pm (three shows).



That is the Roverman 1, 2, 3: You can’t miss a play!



Rate: GHC 150



Tickets are available now via Korba shortcode *365*535# and at the usual outlets:



Front desk of Joy FM; Shell shops at Tema Community 11, Airport, East Legon and Dansoman; Total shops at Baatsonaa and Haatso and at Frankies, Osu.



You can also visit the Roverman Productions pages on Facebook and Instagram; or call 0505546010 or WhatsApp 0505546030 for inquiries.