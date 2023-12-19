Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 December 2023
Source: Roverman Productions
Roverman Productions in partnership with the National Theatre brings you the biggest package of World Class Original Ghanaian theatre – Fantastic Ebo Whyte plays in one incredible theatre festival. It’s the Roverman Festival of Plays showing at the National Theatre as follows;
23rd December - For Girls The Spell
24th December - Husband Material 7 Yards
25th December - I Like What You Like
1st January - Naked In Bed
2nd January - Unhappy WIves Confused Husbands
6th January - Just The Tip
7th January - Naked In Bed
8th January - For Girls The Spell
At 4 pm and 8 pm each day, at the National Theatre.
This end-of-year, reward your workers, customers, family and friends with this unique fun-filled, family-oriented package.
Tickets are available at GHȻ900 for all Six plays or GHȻ200 per play at all the usual outlets, and via shortcode at *365*535#
For enquiries call 0505546010 or WhatsApp 0505546030
The Festival is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Gino Tomato Mix, and GCB Bank Limited.
Official Communications Partner: MNotify.
Supported by Yango.
Powered by Beyond The Return and Ghana Tourism Authority.