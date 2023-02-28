Rotimi shares 'beautiful' reactions to his 'shocking' collabo with Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian-American artiste Rotimi has observed that his collaboration with Ghana's Kuami Eugene has come as a pleasant shock to music fans.



On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Rotimi and Kuami Eugene released an Afrobeats song titled 'Cryptocurrency'. The 3-minute tune was produced by Kuami Eugene, alias Rockstar.



"I think, this reaction [to the song] has been shocking," he told Accra-based Hitz FM's Doreen Avio in an interview posted to YouTube, Monday, February 28.



"First, because, 'How did these two know each other?' but then when they hear a record, it makes sense," Rotimi said again. "And it feels like something that should have happened years ago."



The singer shared a few comments he has received for the song.



"The reaction's been beautiful. People love it. People have been saying they've been playing it on repeat, it feels refreshing, and whenever you give people a refreshing type of energy, you've done your job as an artist," the 34-year-old said.



With "Come on, we're cousins," he agreed with Ms Avio that Ghana and Nigeria are family.



Singer-songwriter Olurotimi Akinosho, alias Rotimi rose to fame starring in the TV hit series 'Power' as Andre Coleman.