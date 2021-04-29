You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 29Article 1246675

Music of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

Romeo Billx releases new single titled 'calling'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Musician Romeo Billx Musician Romeo Billx

Multi-Media Records signee Romeo Billx hacks the airwaves with new banger Calling, produced by DatBeatGod.

Released a few weeks ago, Romeo Billx’s maiden song for 2021 is already the masses' favorites amassing good streams on digital platforms and climbing charts.

On the banger dubbed Calling, Romeo rides on the Afrobeat express with a refreshing melody with soothing lyrics for lovers to relate.

He touches on how he yearns for his lover and calls upon her to be with him. Romeo Romeo Billx goes on to reiterate how ladies have been coming at him but his eye is focused on that particular one lady.

Calling comes off as one of many bangers from Romeo Billx.

Stream Below:

Audiomack Link: https://audiomack.com/multi-media-records/song/romeo-billx-calling

Embed Link:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment