Music of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Rocky Dawuni releases video for ‘Beautiful People’

play videoGhanaian artist, Rocky Dawuni

Grammy-nominated Ghanaian artist, Rocky Dawuni has released the official video for his song ‘Beautiful People.’



“The video is intended to showcase indigenous ways and traditional culture in a time when our world needs reconnection with an identity that anchors us in our real nature. This is also a statement to focus on solutions that are nature-based and magnifies the opportunity for life to keep thriving on our planet,” shared Dawuni of the video directed by director and cinematographer, Slingshot.



“The video is intended to showcase indigenous ways and traditional culture in a time when our world needs reconnection with an identity that anchors us in our real nature. This is also a statement to focus on solutions that are nature-based and magnifies the opportunity for life to keep thriving on our planet.”



‘Beautiful People’ is off Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, a project that explores the diversity of Dawuni’s signature ‘Afro Roots’ fusing modern and traditional musical trends in Ghana and across the continent.



The genres captured on the EP include Afrobeats, Highlife, Reggae, Soul, Pop and traditional African music.



The inspirational words to the songs focus on love, resilience, faith, joy and hope. Running through the EP is a theme of empowerment, urging the listeners to think critically on current issues.





