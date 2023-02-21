Rocky Dawuni recalls sharing a stage with Steve Wonder at The Hollywood Bowl

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Ghanaian multiple Grammy-nominated musician, Rocky Dawuni has named his live performance at The Hollywood Bowl as one of the biggest highlights of his career.



Rocky on July 24, 2011, shared a stage with American singer and songwriter, Steve Wonder who played the harmonica, as he performed his tunes including 'Extraordinary Woman' from his album 'Hymns For The Rebel Soul'.



The reggae legend who describes his sounds as Afroroots is credited for being the first-ever Ghanaian singer to gain a Grammy nomination.



"As a performer, my biggest, most profound highlight was when I performed at The Hollywood Bowl, a very historic stage with Steve Wonder and a lot of really amazing artistes including Janelle Monae.



"I felt that as a live musician, to have the opportunity to perform alongside such a luminary was also a testament to the journey I've been on. So that I believe was one of the highlights," Rocky told Face2Face Africa in a February 2023 interview.













The 3-time Grammy-nominated artiste and UN-Goodwill Ambassador added: "Another accomplishment was when I was first nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for 'Branches Of The Same Tree' which I felt was an album revolutionizing the sound of Reggae...it served as the first nomination for my country Ghana."