Rocky Dawuni earns 3rd Grammy nomination

Music of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Internationally acclaimed Ghanaian artiste, Rocky Dawuni, has been nominated for the 65th Grammy Awards.



This will be Rocky Dawuni’s third Grammy nomination having been nominated in 2015 and 2021.



According to ghanaweekend.com, Dawuni’s new jam ‘Neva Bow Down’ featuring Blvk H3ro has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category of the 65th Grammy Awards.



The report indicated that ‘Neva Bow Down’ was released on September 22, 2022.



Rocky Dawuni will be competing for the award with “Udhero Na,” by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, and “Gimme Love,” by Matt B and Eddy Kenzo.



The other songs nominated for the awards are “Last Last,” by Burna Boy; as well as “Bayethe,” by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.



In 2021, Dawuni’s ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.



This comes after his sixth studio album, ‘Branches of The Same Tree’ was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in December 2015.



IB/BOG