Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: enewsgh.com

Rocky Dawuni congratulates Ras Kuuku and J. Derobie on their VGMA 2020 wins

Musician Rocky Dawuni

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020 Night 2 held on Saturday, August 29 saw nominees, Ras Kuuku and J. Derobie picking awards for “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year” and “Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year” respectively.



Severals jumped on social media with congratulatory messages. Samini, AK Songstress, Konkarah Jahvybz, King Lagazee, were among those.



Rocky Dawuni, Ghana’s Grammy-nominated musician and humanitarian also added his message to the tall line up. He tweeted this earlier in the morning of Sunday, August 30th.





Blessings and congratulations to @RasKuuku and @jderobie for representing Ghanaian reggae and dancehall excellence . Together we move forward — Rocky Dawuni (@RockyDawuni) August 30, 2020

