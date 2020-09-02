Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Rita Queen: Music, worship and excellence

Gospel artiste Rita Nkansah

The Ghanaian gospel terrain has birthed some of the great, spirit-filled worship leaders over the period and Gospel artiste Rita Nkansah, known in the gospel music scene as Rita Queen is undoubtedly one of such.



The woman of God attained the gift of singing at a very early age, 11 years old, and through her formative years to adulthood, she’s been able to elevate the anointing upon her singing to become an amazing worship leader.



Rita Nkansah is a product of the Methodist Church in Ghana and currently a member of the house of Prayer Ministries International in New Jersey.



Service



For the past 14 years of her unwavering singing ministry, she led ‘Praise and Worship’ on several grounds – an engagement that has helped create a lifestyle of love in worship from the heart amongst the youth and all who have tasted her ministry.



Aside serving the Church, she has also offered to aid the youth in appreciating the craft of worship, one of the most critical elements in line with the Church and thus far, that venture has paid off bountifully, to the glory of God, as many have embraced the essence of worship.



Music Career



Rita Queen’s songs released so far has garnered rave reviews for her vocal delivery, the theme and the direction of production. She calls that body of work, an anthem to the soul.



In February 2020, she was inspired to pen and release the single, ‘He Reigns’ – which she said projects the goodness of God adding that, it received a lot of review afterwards.



“My first single was actually received with much love; I was overwhelmed on the acceptance from the general public. I was a bit skeptical from the onset but prayed over it and the outcome has been great. ‘He Reigns’ went far; it was all over the Nigeria music industry."



“What even shocked me more was the challenge; it was serious with the response from Nigeria. Even after the challenge for over a month, I was still receiving video recording of people participating. I was marvelled but I see all to be by the work of God and the sleepless night of my team. They’ve been amazing,” she indicated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz recently.



Outreach



The ingenuity of Rita Queen enabled her to parlay the anointing into a venture that is laudable. She calls it ‘Holy Name’ with one core mandate; to propagate the gospel with spirit-filled and inspired songs accompanied with word ministrations.



The adopted name, ‘Holy Name’, according to her exalts and magnifies the name of Jesus.



“The song talks about the name of JESUS, how holy JESUS is, how powerful he is, and we are nothing without his love and mercy upon our lives, it’s a song that exalts and magnify the name of JESUS” she noted.



The song she further explained highlights optimism and makes room for persistency – a key to survival in all forms of ordeals.



“It gives hope, and hope makes room for persistence. Persistence makes you fight on and not give up before your breakthrough finally comes,” she added.



New Video



Rita Nkansah is prepping the release of a new music video, ‘Holy Name’ in September 3rd 2020.



Profile



Born Rita Nkansah hails from Akim -Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana but live in the United States, Irvington new Jersey to be precise.



She attended Hecta Preparatory school at Akim oda, and completed at Akim Swedru Secondary school. After Secondary school, she went to Oda community nursing training school and moved to the States in 2010.



She nurtured her talent by performing at various churches before joining the music industry years ago and she says her goal is “to preach the salvation of Christ”.

