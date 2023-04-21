Rita Dominic celebrates first traditional marriage anniversary

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike took to social media on Wednesday, April 19 to celebrate their first traditional marriage anniversary.



Recall that the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony that was attended by celebrities and dignitaries making the occasion the talk of the town in 2022.



The actress while sharing photos of the event to mark their anniversary wrote: "19th April, one year today" with emojis.



Fans, colleagues and social media users took to her comment section to congratulate her and her husband while many commented on how quickly time passes adding that it hasn't been long since they got married.



See comments below:



stelladamasus: "Congratulations darling. Many more blissful years to come."



charlesinojie: "Wow Now, now, now? E just be like say na yesterday for my eyes. Congratulations Queen"



chiomakpotha: "The Original #ReelDeel . Forever to go! Love you both endlessly. Happy Tradiversary"



uchejombo: "Happy anniversary my people"



iamdoziefineboi_: "Simply put, one year tradiversary of when you literally shut down the internet with the most star studded wedding of 2022."



ajokesilva: "Wow so quickly. Happy wedding anniversary dear one."



theonlychigul: "Here's to forever plus 50 more years of all of heavens best"



empressnjamah: "Many more blessed years to come,happiness will never depart from your home, I love you riri".





