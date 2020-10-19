Rison: Why is US-Ghanaian singer now emerging on the mainstream market?

Music of Monday, 19 October 2020
Source: David Mawuli, Contributor
After a decade in the music business, the spotlight is now shinning on one of Ghana’s fast-rising music exports, Rison. He has been working vigorously with little support from industry players and stakeholders and in spite of his boundless efforts, the Ghana music industry seems to be turning its back on him.
Legally known as Anthony Rison Enyie Okai, the Afro-R&B sensation, who is based in the United States of America, combines afrobeats and R&B to create soothing melodies for the soul. But most importantly, the singer cum songwriter brings African vibes to R&B.
The After Dark Music (ADM) imprint signee, who has been nominated three times in a row for the prestigious Ghana Entertainment Award (GEA), has collaborated with top Ghanaian stars, including multiple award-winning rappers, Guru and Pappy Kojo.
Though he was born in Ghana, he left for America at the early stage of his life. He said he had no choice but to obey the instructions of his loving mother.
“I relocated to America when I was about 14 years,” Rison says. “I didn’t really have a choice because of my mum.”
He discovered his music gift at the early stage of his life but professionally started ten years ago. He kicked off with R&B, however, as time went on, he switched to afrobeats and eventually fused the two genres.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.