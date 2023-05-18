Rising artiste Prinz Xtra feels really 'Buried Inside'

Music of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: Albert Elorm Agbeshie, Contributor

This new tune by Ghanaian artist Prinz Xtra should serve as ample proof of his impending musical explosion.



The new single, titled "Buried Inside," addresses universally relatable topics. His enthusiasm has led him to a place where he and his peers could gain exposure to a captive audience.



You must prosper and keep your head up, no matter what comes your way. At any moment, you can choose to withdraw your consent. Not for the rest of my life, anyway.



“My whole life and I got buried inside. Nobody dey my side so I got to win this fight” is how he steps in with the first chorus which reaffirms the above paragraph.



The young singer born and raised in Nuaso Newtown in the Eastern Region’s goal is self-encouragement. His words are the finest approach to achieving this goal and keeping listeners interested.



With this song, he hopes to encourage and inspire listeners to persevere through adversity and come out on top.



Regardless of anything, Prinz tells you in the song to “Take your time and don’t rush the vibe cos another time go come sooner or later. So everything you dey do keep on trying, so many ways we go win. We no go give up”.



The new song from the highly spirited 23-year-old performer that performs Afrobeat, Hip Hop, and Dancehall, Prinz Xtra, is fantastic to listen to because of the beautiful voice and catchy beat.



Listen to the song below and follow him on Prinz Xtra on all platforms.





