Richard Mofe Damijo surrenders his life to God as he turns 62

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo who is widely known as RMD has given his life to God on Thursday, July 6, as he turns 62.



The actor shared a dark-themed snapshot of himself wearing white clothing on his Instagram page, in which he also expressed his gratitude and shock.



RMD surrendered his life to God and prayed for God to use him as he is currently ready to serve Him.



He captioned his photo: "THIS IS 62! Overwhelmed! Completely grateful and thankful. God I surrender Use me! I’m ready Again and again Enable me!"



Many social media users including colleague Nollywood actors took to his comment section to celebrate him as he turns a new age.



