RichMiller out with new song titled 'Ybba'

Cover art for RichMiller's YBBA

Budding rapper RichMiller commences the year with a street banger with accompanying visuals titled YBBA produced by Apya.



Being his first song of the year, the rapper proves his readiness to take over the airwaves with this new project with a catchy hook and spectacular delivery.



YBBA which stands for ‘Yeebebuasimu’ meaning ‘We are taking Over’ in the Twi dialect reiterates that RichMiller is ready to cut through the lines for his spot at the top of the game.



As a member of the 7Folks Box, the team is poised at making an impact in the industry this year with quality songs and videos