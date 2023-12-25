Rhythms of Elation: The 12 Ghanaian songs that ruled the hearts of many in 2023

Entertainment of Monday, 25 December 2023

In the rich fabric of Ghanaian life, music serves as an indelible thread, weaving stories of joy, resilience, and collective spirit. As the sun set on 2023, a year marked by its challenges and triumphs, the air resonated with a symphony of tunes that elevated the moods of Ghanaians.



These weren't just songs; they were anthems that mirrored the pulse of the nation, offering solace, inspiration, and, above all, a reason to dance.



From impromptu gatherings to the vibrant scenes of structured events, clubs, pubs, churches, workplaces, and the ever-connected realm of social media, these songs found resonance wherever it mattered.



They effortlessly crossed boundaries, reflected in their soaring streaming numbers and chart-topping positions. Not only did these tunes captivate listeners, but they also elevated the profiles of the talented musicians behind them, amplifying their appeal across diverse audiences.



A GhanaWeb poll on the top songs of 2023 by Ghanaian artists attracted 3,461 participants, following the meticulous selection of twelve popular songs for the survey.



Join us on a rhythmic journey as we explore the twelve Ghanaian melodies that became the heartbeat of Ghana in 2023.



1. "Terminator" - King Promise ft Young Jonn:



• A lively Amapiano hit by King Promise.



• Dancegod Llyod's choreography contributed to its popularity.



• Released on May 8, 2023, with over 25 million YouTube views.



• Topped the GhanaWeb poll with 30.77% of the votes.







2. "Aseda" – Nacee:



• A soul-stirring gospel track emphasizing thanksgiving.



• The Aseda Challenge boosted its popularity.



• Released on April 5, 2023, with over 6 million YouTube views.



• Secured the 2nd spot in the GhanaWeb poll with 25.89% of the votes.







3. "Kwaku Ananse" – Amerado:



• Amerado's breakthrough with a singing approach.



• Reflects on criticism and human nature.



• Music video released on October 6, 2023, with over 900k views.



• 3rd in the GhanaWeb poll with 21.93% of the votes.







4. "Into the Future" – Stonebwoy:



• Love-themed song from the 5th Dimension album.



• Released on June 16, 2023, with over 3 million YouTube views.



• Ranked 4th in the GhanaWeb poll with 6.04% of the votes.







5. "Oh No" – Black Sherif:



• A song about Black Sherif's determined and resilient attitude.



• Released on November 9, 2023, with over 5 hundred YouTube views.



• 5th in the GhanaWeb poll with 3.21% of the votes.







6. "Good Sin" - Olivetheboy:



• Olivetheboy's breakout hit, recognized as Apple Music's UP Next.



• Secured a position on Chartmetrics list of Top 5 Most Streamed Ghanaian artists for the first half of 2023.



• Released on August 31, 2023, with over 4 million YouTube views.



• Ranked 6th in the GhanaWeb poll with 3.12% of the votes.







7. "Try Me" – Sarkodie:



• A controversial release responding to Yvonne Nelson's memoir.



• Gained over a million views, sparking widespread discussions.



• Occupying the 7th position in the GhanaWeb poll, it secured 3.21% of the votes.







8. "Monica" - Kuami Eugene:



• A standout track from the "Love & Chaos" album.



• Released in October, accompanied by a popular dance challenge.



• Boasts a YouTube view (audio) count exceeding 700 thousand.



• Holds the 8th position in the GhanaWeb poll, garnering 2.66% of the votes.







9. "Scar" - Gyakie:



• Collaboration with Jbee, revolving around pain and betrayal.



• Close to 2 million views on YouTube.



• Securing the 9th spot in the GhanaWeb polls, it captured 1.18% of the votes.







10. "Case" – Mr Drew ft Mophty:



• Released during heightened discussions about Mr Drew's departure from Highly Spiritual Music.



• Addresses the importance of avoiding false narratives.



• Mophty's smooth and velvety vocals were warmly received, significantly contributing to the song's rising popularity.



• Over a million views on YouTube after video was released on September 1, 2023



• 10th in GhanaWeb poll with 0.95% of the votes







11. "Likor" – KiDi ft Stonebwoy:



• Delves into the theme of individuals who may never encounter genuine love.



• Triggered dance challenge on TikTok, with over 2.5 million YouTube views.



• Released in August, 11th in GhanaWeb poll with 0.78% of the votes.







12. "Vero" – Kelvyn Boy:



• Released in June 2023, "Vero" became a massive hit.



• Rapper Sarkodie contributed a verse during the Vero song challenge.



• Securing the 12th position in the GhanaWeb poll, it had 0.55% of the votes.







