Rhythm inspires my beat making - MrBrownbeatz

HE loves to produce beats but sound engineer Charles Kumah known by the showbiz tag as MrBrownbeatz says his beat making and production is inspired by solid Rhythm of artistes.



According to MrBrownbeatz who has worked with musicians such as Choirmaster, Skrewfaze, Jupitar, Dr Cryme, Stay Jay, Danso Abiam among others, there is no way he would produce a beat for any artiste if the rhythm made no meaning.



“I mostly don’t get inspired just by any kind of songs artistes bring to the studio for production since they hamper my creativity to produce solid works.



“When that happens, the artiste and I work around it to make some changes and corrections to build up the inspiration to work on it.



“I don’t joke with my work and because it is my image I am putting out there, I need to be in the mood to put my best foot forward with the production.



“Other sound engineers will go after money to produce anything but that is not me. I would rather go hungry than do a shoddy job for the money”, he revealed.



Asked if the sound engineering business is lucrative, MrBrownbeat said it was financially rewarding when done right.



“I get recommendations from the people I have worked with so my studio is always busy with so many artistes. When I charge, my clients don’t complain because they know what they will be getting at the end. I am not loud but I am working so hard to put my name out there”, he said.



MrBrownbeat who is planning to release his maiden EP soon admires Appietus, Zapp Mallet, Kaywa, Killbeatz, MOGBeats, Hammer of the Last Two and Nacee.