Music of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Ewuraba Eesi Musik, Contributor

Rhoda Offei calls for unity among gospel artistes

Gospel singer Rhoda Offei

Renowned Takoradi-based Gospel singer Rhoda Offei otherwise known as the gospel diva has called on fellow musicians to unite and work towards promoting Ghanaian gospel music on the world music scene.



According to the 'Adehye Mogya' hit singer, the high level of disunity among gospel artistes has not helped in promoting Ghanaian music, especially on the international stage.



He said Ghanaian gospel artistes have a lot to gain if they work together as a team to move the industry forward.



Rhoda Offei added that teamwork would help the music industry to grow and help the artistes to reap the fruits of their labour.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaprex.com, she indicated that Ghanaian artistes need platforms on the international music scene to promote Ghanaian music and culture in order to help Ghana meet the challenges ahead when it comes to music.



She also advised her colleagues in the music industry to be unique in their music and live stage performances.



She also appealed to music publishers to strengthen their front and pursue strategies that would safeguard and protect their rights and interest.



The gospel artiste underscored that lack of unity among the publishers have been a major drawback.



Meanwhile, Rhoda Offei has hinted of releasing another masterpiece dubbed 'May3 Kasa' along with amazing visuals in no time.



As we have known her for churning out good music, the yet to be released song 'May3 Kasa' has been touted by many of her fans and music lovers to be one of her best and biggest songs so far.



However, she recently dropped a wonderful worship song titled 'Nana' which is doing massively in the music scene.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.