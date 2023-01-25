RheiaSing ventures into showbiz with her first official single 'Like You'

Music of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Like You' is a song that tells the dept of a girl’s excitement infatuated with a boy. She is ready to say all the sweet words to get this boy to be her lover. It was released on 16th January 2023 and is currently available on several streaming platforms.



"Bringing this piece to life didn't just come easy like previous recordings," she said. "It took three recording sessions to record the first demo, then during the mixing, we realized something was missing so we recorded again. This time, it took two sessions. And finally, we got this amazing piece."



According to the singer "'Like You' was actually inspired by my love for the instrumental, we were in the studio and suddenly my sound engineer plays these amazing beats and upon vibing to the beats, we got 'Like You'".



She further mentioned that she chose the song as her first single because she has "so much confidence in its melodies", adding that she hopes "it becomes the hit that put me in the spotlight".



RheiaSing is a Cameroonian who is based in Ghana. According to her, her love for music has brought her this far.



"After my degree in law, I decided to use my youthful time to pursue my passion (music), and as destiny will have it, my journey has brought me here," she said.



'Like You' is available here.