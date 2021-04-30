Rex Omar’s administration at GHAMRO wasn’t the best - Trigmatic

Entertainment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ghanaian musician, Trigmatic, has said that the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) under Rex Omar’s administration has not met the expectation of its members.



He expressed that he has not been impressed by the activities of the Organization under the Rex Omar administration.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show, he stated: “I feel his [Rex Omar] administration did not do what they had to do. He is the chairman of the board and I won’t blame only him. So, his administration did not do well”.



According to him, some members at GHAMRO are not happy with the happenings in the organization.



The musician, who is a member of the Alliance for Change in Music, noted, however, that his group is working hard at sensitizing musicians and institution on their rights and roles in copyright issues related to music.



A similar sentiment was expressed by Chairman of the Film Classification Committee under the National Film Authority, Socrate Safo, when he stated that Rex Omar is the worst GHAMRO chairman that the organization has had.



Meanwhile, Rex Omar, has reacted to this claim by positing that anyone who is out saying that he is the worst chairman that the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) has had is simply saying it out of ignorance.



In an interview with Dr. Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Saturday morning edutainment show ‘Showbiz Xtra’, he indicated that anyone who knows him and has followed his career knows that he has been advocating and fighting for copyright issues for the past 35years, hence he joined GHAMRO for genuine reasons and not for personal gains.