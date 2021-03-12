Entertainment of Friday, 12 March 2021

‘Rex Omar mismanaging GHAMRO’ – Hammer

Music producer, Hammer of The Last Two fame, has lashed out at the chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), for mismanaging the royalties collection outfit.



Speaking in an interview with Mr. Handsome on Angel Entertainment Show on Angel 102.9 FM on 6th March 2020, he noted that before Rex assumed office, he had mounted serious attacks on his predecessors and therefore most people thought that the ‘Abiba’ hitmaker will be a better leader.



However, Hammer stated that that has not been the case.



“Music has been improved, as in personal improvements of the artists and their business has been improved but the regulators and industry structures has gone backwards.



“We haven’t done anything, I remembered we chased Carlos Sakyi out of GHAMRO, Rex Omar even chase him with machete demanding his money. He even warned Carlos not to play his songs again”.



“We handed GHAMRO to you Rex Omar but he is worse, he couldn’t do anything I don’t want to lie as if he has done something. He hasn’t done anything for GHAMRO I’m still with my words I said he hasn’t done anything,” he said.



He expressed disappointment in the leadership of GHAMRO, describing the organization as corrupt.



“There’s no difference between Carlos and Rex they are all the same, at least Rex should have been able to implement the radio log in, for radio stations to monitor and know the amount they should pay which will help the stations not to be cheated on. GHAMRO is corrupt just like any other institution just like customs just like anywhere in Ghana here”.



He also called on Rex Omar to account for all the money used at GHAMRO, alleging that “they collect the money for everyone whether you are a member or not, so he should account for that money to us he claims the money is there if so then he should make an account for us”.