Rex Omar is incompetent, he has failed GHAMRO - Hammer

Founder of The Last Two Music Group, Da Hammer

Founder of The Last Two Music Group Da Hammer, (Edward Nana Poku Osei), has described Rex Omar, Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), as incompetent.



Appearing on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, hew said Rex Omar has failed to show leadership and expertise in managing GHAMRO despite criticising the previous administration.



Da Hammer posited that the current administration at GHAMRO is failing musicians in Ghana.



”The current administration is incompetent. They cannot do the job. They are interested in sitting allowance as board members. Their distribution of money is poor. The collection of money is poor. It is like the ECG, the illegal connections are more. What is happening right now is that they are not consistent. They need to be consistent. They need to start the login system properly.”



”I respect Rex Omar as a great musician, but he does not have what it takes to manage GHAMRO”, he said.



He has also called for a review of the constitution of GHAMRO since it is causing the rot.



He added, the recruitment of board members at GHAMRO has become cheap and, so people without any expertise are the ones on it.



”Rex Omar described Nana Addo as incompetent and his government as an Ebola government, but he [Rex] is incompetent and has no vision for GHAMRO. The bar for electing people to the board has to be raised. We need experts on the board. GHAMRO should be rich as MTN,” he added.



”I hold Rex Omar in high esteem but he is incompetent. GHAMRO is not like music and he [Rex] cannot do it.”