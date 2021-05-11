Rex Omar, Rockstone, Camidoh, Sammy Flex support #FixTheCountry campaign

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Rex Owusu Marfo, professionally known as Rex Omar has described as “a call in the right direction” demands of the #FixTheCountry campaigners.



According to Rex Omar, the campaign must take a non-partisan approach so that the government will take things seriously.



Speaking on Class91.3FM's weekend entertainment show, 'The Big Show' on Saturday, 8 May 2021, the ‘Abiba’ hitmaker said: “The youth of this country have been neglected for a long time now and it’s time to heed to their call… As a country, we have all it takes to fix ourselves and fix the country as well’’.



Meanwhile, radio presenter, Samuel Atuobi Baah popularly known in the media space as Sammy Flex described the #FixTheCountryNow campaign as a wake-up call to political leaders.



He believes the campaign has been very impactful right from how it was handled through to getting the full support from the mainstream media.



According to him, there have been several activities that started online and could not get the attention of the mainstream media as the ongoing campaign has.



The entertainment journalist told show host Nana Kwesi that “There is no good time or right time for this. Anytime one feels that they are not being taken care of, you have to talk about it. This is the right time to act because everyone is affected”.



He believes the people are awake and prepared to demand accountability from government.



“Let’s pray the agenda continues to achieve something meaningful and when we are able to do that, Ghana will win at the end of the day,” he stressed.



Sammy Flex further opined that the unemployment situation in the country is worrying and needs fixing.



On the same issue, hiplife musician Reggie Rockstone urged all Ghanaians to eschew finger-pointing or political labelling in the #FixTheCountry agenda in order to achieve the desired results.



“Pay attention to the real issues. Stay away from the pettiness, the finger-pointing and the social media trolling. It is useless,” he added.



He also noted that #FixTheCountry and #FixYourself campaigns are laudable and when collectively pursued, will lead to a better society.



Ghanaian RnB musician, Camidoh also waded into the conversation.



He told Nana Kwasi Asare that the government must grant Ghanaians audience and act accordingly.



He said that the average Ghanaian is very hardworking but does not get his due because systems are not working.



The ‘For My Lover’ hitmaker appealed to government to take a cue from the development plans of other developed nations and implement them.



In his view, if the government puts the right systems in place, citizens will automatically fix themselves, thereby resulting in a positive impact on national development.



An intended 9 May #FixTheCountry demonstration was done virtually, after the Police secured a restraining order from the Court to bar the campaigners from hitting the streets to drum home their demands for better governance systems.



Conveners for the campaign, therefore, decided to assemble participants on social media to mark the day with a series of activities on the said date.



Participants in the virtual protest were encourage to wear black attires and hurl placards in their homes, take pictures and circulate them, with the relevant hashtags on social media.



Especially, on Twitter, Ghanaians are championing #FixTheCountry campaigns to draw attention to problems such as unemployment, poor health systems, poor road networks, accommodation cost, cost of utility bills, erratic power and water supply and general cost of living among others.



They are being supported by a host of stars and celebrities on social media.