Revisiting Fennec Okyere’s death: Friend recalls fond memories

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Yaw Kesse, a friend of the late Mr. Fennec Okyere, has recounted some fond moments of him and the late former artiste manager.



Expressing how the resuscitation of news surrounding the late Fennec’s death has sunk him into sadness, Mr. Yaw Kesse recalled past times when the deceased used to pay him random visits at his former work place.



“Sometimes, friends or family members die and with time you forget about them. Yesterday’s Fennec conversation has made me sad, all over again.



"When I used to work at Capital Bank, many people knew him because, sometimes, he would stop over to have lunch with me in our cafeteria. He wouldn’t shut up too… he will be saying all sort of funny things to crack people up. One of his favourite expressions was “oh, Joe”…Bro, I miss you and it hurts,” he wrote in a series of posts on Facebook.



He also recounted how his late friend (Fennec), introduced him to a couple of waakye joints in Accra and his dream of establishing a waakye joint never materialized.



“Fennec liked waakye. He introduced me to “Waakye Extra O” at Lapaz. One day, Fennec told me that he wanted to start selling waakye. He probably saw the befuddled look on my face and he explained…Zady, I have seen so much poverty in my life that it scares me. I’d do anything not to be poor Oh Joe,” he added.



Nana Yaw however called for justice to be served no matter how long it takes.



“May justice be served .. no matter, how long it takes,” he added.











