Revealed: Bulldog clarified comment against Akufo-Addo prior to his arrest

There has been an interesting twist to the Bulldog saga with the now embattled artiste manager retracting and apologizing for the 'threatening' comment which has allegedly landed him in the hands of some national security operatives.



Nearing the end of the ‘United Showbiz’ on UTV where Bulldog was alleged to have said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not complete his second term if he does not pay Menzgold customers, he was made to retract the comments by the show host, Nana Ama McBrown.



Excerpts of the show capture the artiste manager on record saying: “There is no way I have anything personal against the president. I am a citizen. I haven’t said I was going to kill him or anything. All I’m saying is that he should pay the customers because it was under his government they lost their monies”.



The Bulhaus Entertainment C.E.O is reported to have threatened the President by saying: “…As for the money, it will come. Like Nana Addo will run. He’ll not finish his second term, I’m telling you, ein no go finish ein 4 years”.



Although his whereabouts is unknown, Bulldog is said to have been invited apprehended by National Security operatives on Monday, January 11, 2021



