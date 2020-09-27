Entertainment of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Rev Obofuor and wife display real cash and riches at the naming ceremony for their triplets

play videoRev Obofour and wife at the naming ceremony of their triplets

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Francis Antwi, well known as Reverend Obofour, has once again shown how much the Almighty God has blessed him.



Reverend Obofour and his wife, Ciara Antwi aka Bofowaa, organized a plush naming ceremony for their triplets on September 26, 2020, at his residence in Accra.



The ceremony covered by Zionfelix.net had many popular figures in attendance.



Attendees wore all-white outfits—which signifies joy, victory and merry-making.



The triplets were christened, Jeremie, Jesse and Jeremiah Antwi.



As the tradition of the revered man of God goes, he sprayed a lot of money to prove his richness.



Many of those present rushed to get their share of the money which was thrown into the air.



As usual, The APC leader displayed his dancing skills while the crowd cheered him on.



The couple showed much affection as they danced together.



Brother Sammy, Ante B, Wayoosi and many others were spotted at the private naming ceremony for the triplets.



The ceremony was full of fun, attendees had a lot to eat and drink.



