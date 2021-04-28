Rev Obofour replies Ken Agyapong after daring to expose him

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Founder and leader of Annointed Palace Church, Rev. Obofour has responded to threats from Kennedy Agyapong that if he does not stop exploiting innocent people he will expose him.



The Assin Central MP on the Net2 TV "Seat show” asserted that if Rev. Obofour does not take care, he will spill out the conversation he had with him.



Net2 TV together with Kennedy Agyapong have staged a war on pastors and spiritualists exploiting the masses and according to them, Rev. Obofour is next on their radar.



In a swift reply to Hon Kennedy Agyapong’s threat, the “king of the night” had this to say in a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com.



“I will like to know why now? Very soon we will know the great people and the fake ones in Ghana… I swear on my dad’s grave. I will come back on air again.



“I will respect you till I die Ken, but I am the king of the night. I will forever defend my title and I will never die as a coward. It is only time that will tell. People should remember the days of Hot FM.



“Even if I die, I will defend my title. You can’t finish other people’s unfinished business and we are all Ghanaians … I rest my case. Send my greetings to him and I have the right because he is an MP.



“Before 12 o’clock, we shall see! Good luck my country, I love Ghana. You can’t hide behind any rich man in Ghana to finish your agenda. The vengeance is for the Lord,” he said.



From the inference of the video, Rev. Obofour assumed that he knows Justice Annan, the host of The Seat show on NET2 TV is the one instigating the MP to attack him.



