Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: gossips24.com

Rev. Obofour buys wife a 2020 G-Wagon to mark 10th marriage anniversary

Rev Obofour and wife, Obofowaa Ciara Antwi

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, popularly known as Rev Obofour has once again proven that he’s very rich and can be compared to the Roman’s Croesus.



As part of their 10th marriage anniversary, clergyman has surprised the wife with a 2020 G-Wagon which costs around $156,450 equivalent to GH¢904,865.97.



The two love birds have been flirting on their Instagram pages which makes their marriage admirable and also evokes envy by haters.



Obofowaa is currently the happiest woman alive. Love is sweet but money makes love overly sweet.





