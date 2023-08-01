Retraction and Apology to Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

GhanaWeb formally retracts and apologizes to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who was wrongly presented in our story dated July 30, 2023, as father of the groom when he was only an invited guest.



Our attention has been drawn to the fact that the groom is rather son of SK Asante.



We regret the mistake, have corrected the errors in our report and apologize for any inconvenience caused the minister and the reading public.



Thank you.

Editorial Management