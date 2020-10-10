Entertainment of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Retract & apologise for saying I bribed Schwarzenegger to attack Bempah - Prophet Kobi to Tonardo

Prophet Badu Kobi, General Overseer of Glorious Wave International

General Overseer of Glorious Wave International Prophet Badu Kobi has through his lawyers asked Nana Tornado to retract and apologize for claiming he (Badu Kobi) paid comedian Afia Schwarzenegger to peddle lies about Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah.



The man of God through his lawyers, Hayibor Djabeng & CO described the claims which went viral on social media as false.



The lawyers said the claims by Nana Tornado were not only false but meant to tarnish the reputation of the respected man of God.



The lawyers are therefore demanding a full retraction and apology within 72 hours and failure by Nana Tornado would force them to seek legal action against him.



