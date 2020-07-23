Entertainment of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Retract and apologise today or face my wrath - Leila Djansi orders Kafui Danku

Kafui Danku and Leila Djansi

Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi has ordered her colleague actress Kafui Danku to by the close of business today render an unqualified apology as well as withdraw all defamatory statements the latter made against her on social media.



According to the US-based filmmaker, Mrs Danku on her Facebook page made derogatory comments against her brand which has tarnished her reputation.



"I might as well make the whole community aware that you’re Dangerous! If anybody has warned you to be careful of Leila Djansi, believe them!," Kafui's post on her Facebook stated.



The suit copied to GhanaWeb and signed by Obeng-Sakyi, Sogborjor & Co, lawyers for Leila Djansi is demanding for Kafui Danku to apologise to her using same platforms.



Read the full statement below:













Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.