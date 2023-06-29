Respect womanhood comment: Critics dig up Yvonne Nelson's 2017 attack on Berla Mundi

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has been in the trends since a forthnight ago when she launched her memoir, 'I am not Yvonne Nelson.'



The book was in the news for the whole of last week and has attracted attention this week with a reply to portions of her narrative by musician Sarkodie.



The musician's choice of language in portions of his track titled 'Try Me,' did not sit well with Yvonne, who was previously in a relationship with him, leading her to proffer an advice to him that, he should respect womanhood.



The particular comment drew support and critique alike on social media.



In the midst of the back and forth, critics have dug up a 2017 tweet by Yvonne Nelson deemed to be a case of her disrespecting another woman, in this case Berla Mundi, now of TV3.



The tweet read: “@berlamundi you’ve been dating a married man and you have the guts to spread lies about me on your show with your clueless guests….do some research, go on @myeyeswide and find out since it’s your job to disscuss rumors and people. you claim you are all about empowerment…..”



Yvonne's tweet was related to issues around her baby’s father.



Yvonne continued in another tweet: “@berlamundi Don’t rain curses into your 2018.A bunch of bitter women in this industry,i’m only commenting on this because I thought you were smarter than the rest and because I casted you once.”



About Yvonne Nelson's book



"I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.



The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spellbinding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.



Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly sides, not only of her life but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.



The launch was graced by many industry stalwarts, businessmen, and politicians, including John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Becca. Also present were media personalities, including Manasseh Azure Awuni, Sammy Forson, and GhanaWeb Entertainment Editor Benefo Buabeng popularly known as Abrantepa.