Respect and celebrate every courageous woman - Charlotte Osei urges

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei has stated that women who dare to do anything of significance face strong opposition, the reason many hold back.



Speaking at the 2023 Women of Valour summit organized by Nana Aba Anamoah, the former EC boss noted that the time has come for Ghana and the entire African continent to celebrate and respect courageous women who have dared for change and not just the ones in our history books like Asante warrior, Yaa Asantewaa.



"I really think that women need courage, African women, in particular, need courage because the only courageous women that our society seems to respect are the ones who are on the pages of our history books.



"So we love Yaa Asantewaa but we don't love the current women who are brave and bold," she said in the video captured by GhanaWeb.



She emphasised that failure to honour and celebrate women of change discourages others.



Using herself as an example, Charlotte Osei recalled how some persons levelled accusations against her in a bid to tarnish her image just because she dared to be different.



"We wait till you're dead and then we adore you and so, that can be very disempowering. You'll find women thinking that being courageous is not the right way to go," she said.











Here's the latest episode of E-Forum









OPD/BB