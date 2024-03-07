Resonance of the ancestors: King Shabadey’s inspirational anthem out

Music of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: Isaac Kyei Andoh, Contributor

In a harmonious blend of modern African tradition and spirituality, King Shabadey teams up with a legendary musician to release a masterpiece, "Song for the Gods."



Released on March 6, 2024, this soul-stirring track, born from the rhythmic heartbeat of drums and the unique African rhythm, promises to be a spiritual journey that transcends time and connects us to our roots.



"Song for the Gods" begins with King Shabadey summoning the ancestors to come to the rescue of the children of Africa. The song laments the ordeals of Africans, a suffering he attributes to the loss of African spirituality due to the adoption of foreign beliefs.



Amandzeba steps in seamlessly; the transition from King Shabadey to Amandzeba is so smooth that it takes careful attention to spot a difference. The legendary musician with a track record for releasing songs that rally Africans to go back to their roots continues on the same trajectory, calling on the spirit

of the ancestors to worship.



The theme of the song revolves around the loss of African identity and calls for help from the departed ancestors and African gods to come to the rescue. It is a beautiful piece of art that is a complete departure from the current singing pattern but would resonate with people conscious of the African route.



King Shabadey believes that the timing is significant as it represents when Ghana had the power to create a unique identity to sell to the world. According to King Shabadey, he contacted Amandzeba for some drum beats, but the legendary musician, who has for decades shared a message of Africans returning to their spiritual roots, decided to add his voice to the masterpiece because it aligned with his principles.



"This," Amandzeba declared, "is more than music; it's an invitation to awaken our souls."



"This isn't your typical gospel. It's real African gospel—a genre that celebrates our heritage, our struggles, and our resilience. The rhythms are primal, and the melodies are ancient. As the sun sets over the Pra, Ankobra River, the music becomes a prayer, rising from the land itself," he added.



"Songs for the Gods" will grace all major platforms, from streaming services to all social media platforms. It's a gift to the world, wrapped in the wisdom of our forebears. Let's honour our roots, celebrate our ancestors, and dance to the rhythm of Africa.



Dedication:



This anthem is dedicated to the luminaries who shaped our nation: Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the visionary; the indomitable NZEMA KOTOKO; Nana Kanu Ackah, guardian of traditions; and Nana Badu Bono, keeper of ancestral secrets.