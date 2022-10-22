Resign for a competent financial manager to take over - KSM 'begs' Ken Ofori-Atta

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Ghanaian playwright and actor, Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM), has advised Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori Atta, to resign from his position.



In a post he shared on Twitter on October 22, 2022, he stated that since President Akufo-Addo has resolved not to sack him, Ken Ofori-Atta should take the initiative and step down from the position.



“Advice to Ken Ofori-Atta. Bra Ken, it is OBVIOUS the President CAN NOT and WILL NOT fire you.



“PLEASE do him and GH a favour and respectfully resign for a COMPETENT FINANCIAL MANAGER to take charge. I am sure that the financial markets will react POSITIVELY to the news,” he pleaded.



Since the beginning of the year, Ghana plunged into what many describe as ‘the worst time in our economic history’, as the dollar has reached ¢15.65.



In a previous post shared by KSM expressing disappointment in the country’s leaders, he stated that Ghana is self-programmed to land in disarray.



In a tweet dated October 3, 2022, a new crop of Ghanaians are rising and will fight for the confusion in the country to end.



“GHANA is SELF-PROGRAMMED to land in CHAOS. Out of these CHAOS, a NEW GENERATION WILL RISE.



“This Generation will insist that THIS NONSENSE MUST STOP. The REAL MENTAL REVOLUTION will then BEGIN. GHANA WILL THEN REGAIN HER LOST GLORY,” he posted.





Advice to Ken Ofori-Atta.



Bra Ken, it is OBVIOUS the President CANNOT and WILL NOT fire you. PLEASE do him and GH a favor and respectfully resign for a COMPETENT FINANCIAL MANGER to take charge. I am sure that the financial markets will react POSITIVELY to the news. ???????? — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) October 22, 2022

