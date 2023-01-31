Report Afia Schwarzenegger if she insults anyone on social media - Maurice Ampaw tells Ghanaians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has encouraged Ghanaians to keep an eye on Afia Schwarzenegger and report her if she insults anyone after the Tema Court banned her from engaging in social media banter for two years.



In an interview with Abrantepa, the lawyer explained that if she violated the rules, she would have a new sentence imposed on her.



“This is the latest news, and this is more painful. Afia ought to be monitored by every single Ghanaian on social media.



“If she engages in social media insults or beef, the court said that we should arraign her before court for another sentence," he told GhanaWeb in an interview.



He also stated that the comedian was charged to pay an amount of GHC60, 000; adding that she would not be allowed to leave until she had fully paid it.



“As we speak right now, Afia is under detention. She has been detained to pay the money in cash.



“Afia is also banned from engaging in social media beefs, insults, and attacks for two years. If she engages in a social media brawl, she should be brought back,” he disclosed.



Along with receiving a sentence that prevents her from engaging in many of the activities she enjoys, she was also ordered to sign a bond of good conduct.



“Afia is ordered to sign a bond of good behaviour for another two years and failure to do so, she should be brought to court for punishment,” he shared.



This comes after Afia was charged with contempt of court in her case involving the famous Ghanaian politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.











