Rema sends message to Iranian girls arrested for dancing to his song

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has taken to social media to send a heartfelt message to a group of Iranian ladies who were arrested for dancing to his song "Calm Down".



Five ladies became a viral sensation after a video of them dancing to Rema and Selena Gomez's hit song went global.



The video sparked outrage as Iranian women are not permitted to dance in public as they risk prosecution.



The ladies were said to have filmed the dance video in support of an activist movement fighting for women’s rights in Iran.



The five ladies got arrested over the video and were held in police custody for two days. They were also forced to apologise.



Iranian activist, Shahrak Ekbatan who confirmed the arrest wrote:



“These girls were under arrest by the #IRGCterrorists for almost two days where they were emotionally abused and a forced confession was taken from them, apologizing for dancing in public.”



Taking to his Twitter page to react to the development, Rema sent a message to the girls and other Iranian women fighting for a better world, adding that he is inspired by them.



He tweeted: “To all the beautiful women who are fighting for a better world, I’m inspired by you, I sing for you and I dream with you.



