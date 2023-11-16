Rema finally reacts to 'demonic' mask allegations

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer Divine Ikubor better known as Rema, has responded to allegations of "demonic" masks by asserting that they are reproductions of the bronzes worn by his forefathers.



Recall that the singer was dragged by social media users and some concert goers after his performance at London's 02 Arena, where some fans assumed he is an Illuminati member.



Rema was backed by an informed supporter from Benin City who claimed the mask belonged to Queen Idia, a national symbol of the Benin Kingdom.



Rema has finally spoken out in an effort to set the record straight and respond to criticism directed towards the mask he wore during his debut at the 02.



He claims that it is a replica of the bronzes made by his forefathers, some of which are still on exhibit at the London Museum.



According to Rema, he has only redefined Edo state and placed it on the map of the world by doing this.



In his words: “RAVAGE UPRISING/ My Ancestors bronzes sit in the museum of this very city so I remade mine. Hence, Edo is redefined, the map reshaped, your minds awakened & the mask reborn. Thank you London!????????”



