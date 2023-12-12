Release the names! - Blakk Rasta encourages Angel Maxine after threats to expose LGBT politicians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Reggae dancehall musician and radio broadcaster Blakk Rasta has encouraged Angel Maxine to release the list of politicians she claims were into LGBT practices.



This comes after popular transgender Angel Maxine, in an Instagram post in response to the Speaker of Parliament's assurance that the 'Anti-gay Bill' will be passed in Ghana, threatened to expose politicians involved in LGBTQ activities.



Maxine claimed on December 11 to possess documents containing chats and incriminating information about politicians secretly practising LGBTQ and vowed to reveal the names of MPs and their family members who are allegedly involved in homosexuality if the bill is passed.



Speaking live on his Urban Blend show on 3FM on December 12, Blakk Rasta cited the incident when he was hauled before parliament after making comments that some individuals some weed in the parliament house and suggested that Angel Maxine be invited to parliament for her comments.



“ I was hauled to the Parliament House because I said some people smoke ganja in the parliament. Is it time to invite this person to at least release the names?” he said.



He further encouraged Angel Maxine to release the list to identify those High-profile individuals who choose to remain in the closet. He expressed his delight that such individuals are about to be exposed



“And I will encourage this person to bring out the list before the bill is even passed. This person said the speaker of parliament is an old fool. I am happy that some of these people are standing by what they believe in.



“Please release the names. Now. I want to know who the gays and lesbians are who cannot stand out. But cowardly they hide and then they make their communities suffer. If you are gay, why don't you tell us what is so good about homosexuality so we can learn at least? You hide and then you let your people suffer. The gays and the lesbians are now also angry. They are ready to expose you. Hallelujah,” he stated.



The anti-gay bill, officially named the 2021 Promotion of Appropriate Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill. This legislation criminalizes the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality, imposing severe penalties including up to ten years in prison for LGBTQ+ advocates and three years for self-identifying individuals.



Sam Nartey George, the bill's main sponsor, asserted that homosexuality is not a human right but a lifestyle choice, warning the U.S. against interference by threatening to impact Ghana's business interests.



Human rights organizations, including Rightify Ghana, argue that the legislation undermines progress in HIV/AIDS efforts and constitutes a violation of basic LGBTQ+ rights, echoing concerns raised by the UNAIDS program in 2021.



