'Release Yul Edochie'! - Family member calls out Judy Austin

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Seasoned Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has spoken out against a "drama devil" who stole actor Yul Edochie from his first wife, May.



The veteran actress has been a staunch supporter of May ever since Yul married Judy Austin, a colleague of his.



In a post shared on Instagram, Rita said it is time to release Yul from the hands of the ‘drama devil’ that snatched him.



The actress continued, by stating that she is waiting for the drama devil's response, and begged that those who supported May's mistreatment would meet a similar end so they might understand.



She wrote: “Snatch my husband and anyhow, I correct you anyhow by sending you to God knows where. No be every woman you fit snatch. Yul time don come to release him. Yes na me talk am. I am still that fear fears.



“I am actually waiting for drama devil to talk so I can now come live but for all of you supporting this evil, your generation to generation will go through what queen May is going through so that you will understand how it taste.”



