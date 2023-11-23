Relationship expert reveals consequences of mistreating private parts

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has urged individuals to take good care of their bodies, particularly their private parts.



According to her, individuals are solely responsible for the outcome of their actions, be it good or bad.



She said this via her Instagram page while emphasizing that the private part is the most beautiful thing of God’s creation and if mistreated, such individuals should be ready to face the consequences.



She wrote: “Women do whatever you want with your body you alone will face the consequences.



Men do whatever u like with your m@nh00d you alone will face the consequences.



“That is the most beautiful thing about God’s creation of the body, we don’t SHARE except by choice but remember choices have their CONSEQUENCES.”