Reggie Zippy finally unveils new girlfriend’s face, introduces her to the world

After consistently keeping the face of his lover away from social media for a couple of months, Reggie Zippy has finally unveiled her identity.



It can be recalled that less than a month after announcing his divorce, Reggie Zippy flaunted his white British lover, the same woman he allegedly cheated with during his marriage.



In all the posts he has since shared about the new woman, he concealed her face and body parts that could make her recognizable.



However, in a post to eulogize his new lover on Valentine's Day, the UK-based Ghanaian musician decided to showcase her to the world in all its entirety.



He shared pictures of his lovey-dovey moments with his ‘blondie,’ captured in smiles.



The caption accompanying the four photo slides on his Instagram feed read, “Meet my beautiful valentine; she is why I was happy yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Babe, I am still getting used to your Bonnie and Clyde type of love.”



Netizens, however, congratulated him for not relenting in finding true happiness once again, while others admonished him.



Infidelity and other reasons Reggie Zippy’s wife filed for a divorce



Earlier, when issues of their split were rife on social media, Reggie Zippy’s ex-wife, Edith Ward, said she filed for the divorce based on infidelity, lies, alcohol, and financial abuse, among others.



She expressed that for the past two to three years, Reggie had been involved in an extramarital affair with a certain white lady.



She also stated that Reggie had stopped fulfilling his financial obligations to his family, a situation that compelled her to work around the clock just to make ends meet.



“I walked away and filed for divorce after you betrayed and walked away from our covenant (marriage). Lies, deceit, constant cheating, years of alcohol, and financial abuse made me work day and night to save my family. My love, care, and patience still weren’t enough for you to stop it all, so I decided to save myself and my children from hell.



"I walked away and never looked back. Now continue to live happily with the ‘white’ (as you like to brag to me) woman you have been with for the past 2-3 years, while still married,” her post on Instagram read sometime in September 2023.



“Start providing for your kids financially and stop creating this false narrative online to make me look bad. I have tried to be the bigger person for a long time and have kept quiet. Now I have had enough too and hope that you can put a stop to this constant emotional abuse. #Truthalwaysprevails#Enoughisenough,” she added.



Reggie Zippy tackles trolls



Reggie, in a bid to react to the public backlash that accompanied his consistent act of flaunting a new lover online, asked netizens not to hastily judge his actions.



In a post shared on his Instagram sometime in September 2023, Reggie Zippy hit back at his detractors.



"You want to judge me? That’s alright but wait until you try to contact your own children you’ve raised for 15 years and more lands you in police custody and any future attempts to contact them whether directly or indirectly could lead to your arrest and imprisonment.



"I am an innocent good father on bail without any criminal charges, do you know how that feels? Let it sink in and stop judging people you know nothing about on social media. I dare you to walk a mile in my shoes and let me know how you get on. My heart is pure, my mind is strong, my spirit is unbearable and God has always been on my side so I fear no man or evil plot against me,” he wrote.





