Reggie Rockstone’s wife ‘attacks’ Shatta Wale for criticizing their business

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Zilla Limann, the wife of veteran Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone has responded to singer, Shatta Wale with regards to a comment he made about their Waakye business that tended to undermine their status in society.



According to her, she was livid when her husband, Reggie Rockstone told her about Shatta Wale making a negative comment about their Waakye business and expressed her displeasure but did not make it public.



She said that Shatta Wale takes delight in talking about people’s issues in public to make himself relevant in the public eye but his comment did not sit well with her.



Speaking in an interview on the UrbanBlend show aired on 3fm and monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Zilla Limann, who is the daughter of the late president, Dr. Hilla Limann fumed at Shatta Wale for criticizing their business.



During the interview, the host of the show, Blakk Rasta, asked, “When Shatta Wale said that this is a big man who lives in his father’s house and is selling Waakye, how did it make you feel?”



Dr. Zilla Limann responded: “So you know if anybody who knows me knows that I'm not big on social media. So when Reggie told me the first time I'm like it is crap, so what is it to you? How does that enrich you or help you? Why do people take delight in talking about people slandering people then what will happen? Did you not grow up in your father's house?"



She continued: “And if you didn't then his stuff is not for you. if I'm selling Waakye and so? Am I not representing Ghana? Am I not representing something in general? Something that we own and is putting us on the map? What are you doing? What right do you have to come and stand and talk about what I am doing when I'm working hard? We eat Waakye every day. Waakye is Ghana. Reggie Rockstone’s Waakye to the whole world."



Reggie Rockstone’s Waakye business is one of the popular food joints in the country having established branches in some parts of the country including Accra and Cape Coast.



SB/BB