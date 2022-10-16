Reggie Rockstone reveals why he's never signed any artiste

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone has revealed why he has never signed an artiste.



Guesting on Class Media Group’s CTV, he shared he would rather guide than sign an artiste.



Mr Rockstone made these statements responding to an audience member of ‘Time with the Stars’ requesting for his mentorship.



“I am all about sharing my wisdom,” he told host Larry Bozzle.



“In fact, one of the reasons I don’t really sign artistes is because I believe in guiding them on the life skills,” he answered.



Explaining himself, the Hiplife legend added: “Some people have talent but a bad character. Some people have serious talent but they are fond of fighting.”



Again, he said, some talents are so distracted, “when you call for a meeting, they won’t come.”



“Some people are even thieves. You work with them alright but if you are not vigilant, they will steal from you,” he warned.



The musician and businessman stressed on the importance of a good character to compliment talent.



“It’s not only talent that makes you,” he said.



In the event that he decides to take someone under his wings, he shared: “I like to walk with people for a while to study them because it’s my money I’m going to invest in you.”



Indiscriminate termination of contracts by signees is another thing the ‘Ahh’ hitmaker mentioned keeps him from signing artistes.



“Some people are not loyal and so the moment they meet someone who has more money, they abandon you for them,” he bemoaned.



In 2017, when Rockstone joined Ghanaian Hiplife group VIP, it became VVIP.



Born Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, he is the founder of the record company called Kasa Rock Entertainment.